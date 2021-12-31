ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

St. Germain Sparkler

By Editor's Note
thebuzzmagazines.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Germain Sparklers are festive, delicious, and easy...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Special fish dish complements a special sparkler

Today marks the return to light, with each day growing just over 2 minutes longer until the summer solstice starts the process over again. What better reason could there be to open a lovely local sparkler, with delightful bubbles teasing our palates just as the night’s stars tease our eyes.
FOOD & DRINKS
Press Democrat

Special sparkler a perfect pair for oysters or caviar toast

Our wine of the week, Iron Horse Vineyards 2017 Winter Cuvée ($70), is an extraordinary sparkler. I cannot imagine a better wine to take us through the end of this challenging year. Think of it as our reward for surviving. The wine is everything a sparkling wine should be:...
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wine Scene: Goodbye Christmas, hello New Year's Eve sparklers!

The season of celebrating is upon us. In just a few short days, corks will be popping and bubbles flowing to celebrate the New Year and all its beginnings. It’s a tradition to ring in the New Year with a glass of bubbly, but that raises some questions: How do you decide what beverage to serve? Champagne, bubbly, or sparkling wine; what’s the difference?
DRINKS
winemag.com

Lessini Durello is the Volcanic Italian Sparkler that Checks all the Boxes

If you’re looking for a special bottle of bubbly, Lessini Durello has it all. Native grape that only excels in a small, specific area? Check. Volcanic soils? Check. Metodo classico? Check. Racy, elegant and savory? Check. These wines tick all the boxes for fans of dry, vibrant sparklers that boast longevity and personality. Read on to discover more about this radiant, under-the-radar, bottle-fermented sparkler from northern Italy.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Champagne#Prosecco#Food Drink
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

We chat with sommelier Chevonne Ball, judge on SOMMTV’s new reality show, Sparklers

Just in time for Feast and Field's Sparkling Wine issue, we’ve discovered a fabulous new reality competition on SOMMTV, a streaming service dedicated to the worlds of wine, food, travel and hospitality. "Sparklers" pits five wine pros against each other in the kitchen while highlighting sparkling wine. (And, yes,...
advancedmixology.com

Pink Pomegranate Sparkler Recipe

The pomegranate juice in this mocktail adds tartness, while the sparkling water creates a light and festive drink. If you’re looking for something that you can share with every member of your family, follow this recipe!. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 1 tbsp. Pomegranate seeds. 3/4 cup Pink sparkling lemonade.
FOOD & DRINKS
thebuzzmagazines.com

Simple Vinaigrette

This vinaigrette recipe is courtesy of Leaf & Grain culinary director and co-owner Edward Thompson, who also shares tips on elevating a good salad to a great one with just four ingredients. See Chef's Corner, "Where to eat your greens," by Dai Huynh. Recipe directions:. In a bowl, whisk together...
RECIPES
thebuzzmagazines.com

Dennis Moustakis’ Marathon Pastichio

In a large pan, cook the ground beef, diced onions, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, chopped parsley, and red wine for 45 minutes. Add salt, pepper, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg to taste. Set to the side. Cook the penne pasta according to instructions on package and set aside to cool to...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN TV

Would you like some wine with your chicken wings and mild sauce? Of course you would. Competitors from SOMM TV’s “Sparklers” share some great pairings.

Claire Coppi and George W.C. Walker III are Chicago natives competing on SOMM TV’s “Sparklers”, a high-stakes, high-pressure competition show based on cooking and pairing great sparkling wine from around the world. The reality series brings together five of the top wine connoisseurs, along with other culinary professionals, for a 13-episode food & wine competition show that premiered recently and continues until a champion is crowned in February.
CHICAGO, IL
thebuzzmagazines.com

Sneak-peek performance

The Memorial Sinfonia, under the direction of Danielle Prontka and Matthew Chan, has been honored by the Texas Music Educators Association with an invitation to perform at its convention in San Antonio Feb. 10. An invitation from the TMEA represents one of the highest levels of recognition in music education. The Memorial Sinfonia, with its 30 students, was the runner-up at the National Orchestra Cup Competition in New York City. The Memorial Sinfonia will perform for the community at a free preview concert of the TMEA performance on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial High School Auditorium. Pictured are members (front row, from left) Sophie Czelusta, Sophia Tang, Ellen Seok, Phoenix Nguyen, Heesoo Kim, (second row, from left) Yara Aljarrah, Nadia Truong, Yundi Zeng, Naim Kim, Sarah Son, Mariam Hajiaghajani, Joy Ding, (third row, from left) Matthew Nguyen, Andy Gim, Kevin Zhang, Tri Ha, Alex Wang, Andrew Yang, Alberto Castagnoli, Nathan Yuan, Avi Patel, (fourth row, from left) Fiyin Olayiwole, Carter Kenne, Brad Duong, David Kim, Daniel Xu, Michael Chen, Edward Chang, and Marshall Fu.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Ringing in 2022: New Year’s Celebrations

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Check out the list below for some NYE events. Have fun and be safe as you ring in 2022!. Events | Here are some events...
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Mailbag - January 2022

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. It has been such fun being in the November issue of The Buzz Magazines [Houston’s Fly Girl: A trailblazing pilot’s life in the clouds] and hearing about it from dozens of friends and neighbors who loved the story and the photographs. I did, too. Michelle Groogan is a gifted writer, and Eric Forsythe is an artist with his camera. They both captured the essence and fun of life in the air and living with your airplane.
HOUSTON, TX
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Flavorful Salad Is The Perfect Go-To Lunch For the New Year

If there’s one thing the Barefoot Contessa knows, it’s how to spice up and add flavor to typical recipes. This time around, Ina Garten may have solved our seasonal question of what our go-to lunch will be when we don’t want to go outside and face the freezing cold for take-out. The long-awaited answer? Her ever-so iconic and super healthy Winter Slaw. Whether you’re cooking for the whole family or meal planning for the next week or so, this meal will please everyone who tried it. Perfect for beginners wanting to push themselves or the expert looking to chill at lunchtime,...
RECIPES
The Daily Reporter

Salad dressings to start off the new year

Tanya from Jonesville started making her own salad dressings about a year ago. One of her favorites is Never Fail Mayonnaise. Mike from Lapeer says his Creamy Herb Salad Dressing is delicious over fresh greens or cooled, cooked vegetables. Elaine from Toledo found her recipe for Cooked Salad Dressing in an old cookbook from...
JONESVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy