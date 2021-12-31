St. Germain Sparkler

The Memorial Sinfonia, under the direction of Danielle Prontka and Matthew Chan, has been honored by the Texas Music Educators Association with an invitation to perform at its convention in San Antonio Feb. 10. An invitation from the TMEA represents one of the highest levels of recognition in music education. The Memorial Sinfonia, with its 30 students, was the runner-up at the National Orchestra Cup Competition in New York City. The Memorial Sinfonia will perform for the community at a free preview concert of the TMEA performance on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Memorial High School Auditorium. Pictured are members (front row, from left) Sophie Czelusta, Sophia Tang, Ellen Seok, Phoenix Nguyen, Heesoo Kim, (second row, from left) Yara Aljarrah, Nadia Truong, Yundi Zeng, Naim Kim, Sarah Son, Mariam Hajiaghajani, Joy Ding, (third row, from left) Matthew Nguyen, Andy Gim, Kevin Zhang, Tri Ha, Alex Wang, Andrew Yang, Alberto Castagnoli, Nathan Yuan, Avi Patel, (fourth row, from left) Fiyin Olayiwole, Carter Kenne, Brad Duong, David Kim, Daniel Xu, Michael Chen, Edward Chang, and Marshall Fu.
