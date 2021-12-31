ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NEW JERSEY’S MINIMUM WAGE GOES TO $13 AN HOUR STARTING SATURDAY

987thecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s minimum wage will increase by one dollar on Saturday to $13...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 1

State
New Jersey State
kiowacountypress.net

New Colorado minimum wage in effect

The new Colorado minimum wage took effect January 1, moving to $12.56 or $9.54 for those receiving enough in tips for total pay to meet or exceed the full minimum wage. Annually inflation-adjusting the minimum wage is mandated by a section of the Colorado Constitution that Colorado voters adopted in a 2006 ballot measure (with the exception of 2017-20, when the minimum wage rose by larger amounts due to another ballot measure, in 2016, raising the minimum wage by 90-99 cents annually until it reached $12.00 by 2020).
COLORADO STATE
Missourinet

Missouri minimum wage increases New Year’s Day

Missouri’s minimum raise is going up January 1, 2022. The Saturday pay increase is the result of the passage of Proposition B in 2018. The state’s minimum wage will increase to $11.15 an hour from $10.30. The ultimate goal of the measure is to get to $12.00 an...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Minimum Wage Going Up

Happy woman pumping fists celebrates success under money rain. (Jefferson City) Missouri’s minimum wage is going up this weekend. The New Year’s Day pay increase is the result of the 2018 passage of Proposition B. The state’s minimum wage will go from 10-dollars and 30-cents to 11-15 an...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Minimum Wage Climbs To $12.50 Per Hour Starting Monday, Slightly Less For Smaller Businesses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland workers making the least that’s legally allowed in the state can expect a wage hike in the new year. Ours is one of a record-breaking number of states set to increase its minimum wage in 2022. On Monday, the minimum wage in Maryland will rise from $11.75 an hour to $12.50 an hour for companies with 15 or more employees. It’s set to continue to rise every year to $15 an hour by 2025. Smaller employers will see a slightly smaller increase in what they need to pay employees. The current $11.60 per hour minimum wage for employers...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS New York

Legal Marijuana, Sports Betting, And Workers’ Rights Are Just A Few Of The New Laws Coming To Tri-State Area In 2022

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on New Year’s Day. The laws will impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge has a look at what will be new in 2022. New Yorkers won’t be able to walk into a shop and legally purchase marijuana on Jan. 1, but it’s coming. “The most interesting thing right now is by the end of this year, when it comes to cannabis, marijuana, pot, whatever you call it, local municipalities, towns, villages, cities, get to decide if it’s going to be retail sold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

A record number of U.S. states are hiking the minimum wage in 2022—but only 2 will pay $15 an hour

Some 81 different states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2022—a single-year record if we’re counting just government-mandated pay increases, the National Employment Law Project says in a new report. Yet by the end of the year, only two of these states and 47 cities and counties will have hit the $15-per-hour threshold that labor activists have been pushing for since 2012. It’s a reminder that even where workers are seeing wages climb, the pace is often very, very slow. (One anti-poverty activist in California, Joe Sanberg, just filed an $18-per-hour minimum wage ballot initiative, arguing, “now we have to move the ball forward and farther.”) The federal minimum wage, $7.25, hasn’t changed since 2009.
POLITICS
Westport News

Ethics, local news study, minimum wage top 2022's new laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — With nearly 300 laws taking effect on New Year's Day, Illinois lawmakers have resolved to hold themselves to a higher ethical standard, stay the government's regulatory arm on young entrepreneurs and review ways to revive the struggling local journalism industry. After the traditional spring legislative...
POLITICS
WMDT.com

Minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, could impact businesses

DELMARVA- While many businesses are still trying to navigate their way through the pandemic, a new problem will be thrown their way soon starting next year. The minimum wage increase. “It’s going to force us to make hard decisions,” Michelle Wright, Co-owner of Wright’s Market, said. Employers...
SMALL BUSINESS

