Over the last year or so, some of the earliest cards from the Pokemon Trading Card Game have seen a massive surge in value on the secondary market, and part of that is thanks to streamers like Logan Paul. Paul's passion for Pokemon has resulted in the YouTuber dropping huge amounts of money on cards, and he apparently has no plans of slowing down. In a Tweet shared earlier today, the streamer revealed that he purchased a sealed and authenticated case of First-Edition Pokemon cards for $3.5 million dollars. That case contains 11 boxes in total. In a follow-up video clip, Paul claims it's the only one known to exist.

GAMBLING ・ 12 DAYS AGO