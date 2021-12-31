TOLLS TO INCREASE ON PARKWAY, EXPRESSWAY, AND TURNPIKE SATURDAY

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh. Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s required payments to the Commonwealth to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under the state’s Acts 44 and 89. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO