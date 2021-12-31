ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TOLLS TO INCREASE ON PARKWAY, EXPRESSWAY, AND TURNPIKE SATURDAY

Cover picture for the articleToll increases are coming Saturday on the Garden State Parkway, Atlantic City...

Atlantic City Press

Three dead after car hits toll plaza on Atlantic City Expressway

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Atlantic City teenager was one of three people killed after their car crashed into an Atlantic City Expressway toll and caught fire Sunday night. The accident was reported at 9:08 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday. The vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza just past milepost 17.6 and burst into flames.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
cbslocal.com

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
TRAFFIC
wtae.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increases go into effect Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Toll increasesgo into effect on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this weekend, although the latest increase is a bit less than usual. Drivers will pay an extra 5% starting at midnight Sunday, Jan. 2. The increase will apply to E-ZPass as well as Toll By Plate, where an invoice...
cbslocal.com

New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
TRAFFIC
NJ.com

These are the biggest projects your tolls are funding on the Turnpike, Parkway in 2022

Jan. 1, 2022 comes with a toll increase for drivers using the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway. So what are drivers getting for their money next year?. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials justified the toll hike as necessary to support the $24 billion capital plan of projects stretched out over more than a decade on both toll roads. The Parkway and Turnpike receive no funding from taxes.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Tolls set to increase on Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge starting Saturday

This is the last day before tolls increase on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Starting with the new year tomorrow, the price to cross over the Hudson River will be increasing - the amount depending on whether or not you have an E-ZPass. For standard E-ZPass - the hike...
TRAFFIC
wdac.com

Another Toll Hike Coming To PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system, except the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh. Like its previous increases since 2009, the measure is required to meet escalating debt-service costs resulting from the commission’s required payments to the Commonwealth to fund off-Turnpike transportation needs under the state’s Acts 44 and 89. The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.60 to $1.70 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.90 to $4.10 for Toll By Plate customers. E-ZPass drivers will continue to pay the lowest toll rates across the PA Turnpike.
PITTSBURGH, PA
SoJO 104.9

Is This the Worst Traffic Light in South Jersey?

I hate this damn red light. I'm talking about the light at the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in Mays Landing -- you know, the one by the movie theater. Now, the Pike and McKee Avenue is not the busiest intersection around and that's probably why I can't figure out why traffic always backs up there. English Creek and the Pike is far busier, yet traffic usually flows through there just fine. Same with Wrangleboro Road and the Pike and even through all of the other lights in front of Hamilton Mall.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike officials say they have plans to reduce unpaid tolls, which hit $105M last year

The numbers are large and sound awful: The Pennsylvania Turnpike failed to collect just under $105 million in tolls last year, up about $24 million from 2019. The uncollected tolls are mostly from drivers who don’t have an E-ZPass transponder and failed to pay a bill they received in the mail after the agency took a photo of their license plate. Other delinquents are drivers who purposely cover their license or take other steps to avoid paying turnpike tolls, or who live out of state and feel no obligation to pay Pennsylvania’s piper.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more

Driving on New Jersey’s major highways is about to get more expensive. The state’s two largest toll roads will see a 3% hike starting Jan. 1 under an automatic toll indexing plan approved in 2020 by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which said the revenue increase would help fund long-term projects. Tolls at the Parkway’s […] The post New Jersey drivers going through tolls are about to pay more appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRAFFIC

