Hobbies

Ice-fishing house reminders

By jackie@wcrecord.com
wcrecord.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter anglers are reminded that any fish house left unoccupied on North Dakota waters...

www.wcrecord.com

tomahawkleader.com

Fishing Report: First Ice Bites

TOMAHAWK – First ice can always be sketchy in the Northwoods, and the rivers and flowages around Tomahawk are no different. But, we are getting some reports that the ice right now is not bad at all. After a warm fall, and a big snowfall in early December, it...
HOBBIES
96.3 The Blaze

Excellent Safety Reminders and Tips for Montana Ice Adventures

While it's not for every angler, thoughts of a fun-filled Montana ice fishing excursion are starting to beckon many. For me personally, that down time between late fall and early spring not being out on my float tube pitching lures is a void that needs to be filled. Fishing, skating, snowmobiling and more call for good, solid, "hard" water. Let's see if we can help you feel a bit more secure out there on the ice.
MONTANA STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Anglers Warm Up To Ice Fishing

SHAWANO LAKE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Following recent relatively warm weather, colder temperatures are moving in, and some people are taking to the ice in parts of the Northwoods. On the eastern end of Shawano Lake, ice augers are cutting through the frozen surface at Cecil Bay. About a dozen anglers are doing some Monday morning fishing.
HOBBIES
Times-Online

Free Ice Fishing Weekend

North Dakota’s free ice fishing weekend is Dec. 25-26. Resident anglers may fish that weekend without a license. All other winter fishing regulations apply. Fishing regulations and information on fishing waters is available on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov.
HOBBIES
State
North Dakota State
9&10 News

Hook and Hunting: Ice Fishing Safety

Ice fishing is a favorite pastime for many in northern Michigan, but it still might be too early to ice fish in many places. With excitement and anticipation building to get out on the ice, safety is key when fishing early in the season. It is important to play it safe and assume that no ice is safe ice.
HOBBIES
Elko Daily Free Press

Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice fishing offically arrives

Merry Fishmas everyone. We finally have ice on our reservoirs, but in most cases it isn’t quite safe yet. Give it another week. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, Wildhorse had approximately three to four inches at the state park. With snow in the forecast, and daytime highs above freezing, it may not grow very much over the weekend. There were also pressure ridges building, making for weak spots.
HOBBIES
kingstonthisweek.com

THE OUTDOORS GUY: Deer season in review, ice fishing on the horizon

With ice fishing under way in some regions, winter anglers are reminded that safety must always come first. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Winter anglers heading-out this month need be aware that knowledge of ice conditions and common sense are of utmost...
HOBBIES
WWLP

What anglers need to safely ice fish in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the arrival of winter in New York, anglers are preparing to head to the ice. In preparation for the ice fishing season, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is encouraging more new and experienced anglers to get outdoors. “With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can […]
HOBBIES
flackbroadcasting.com

DEC to anglers: Be wise and check ice conditions before fishing

It’s that time of year – anglers are itching to hit the hard water for the winter season. With that being said, the DEC is stressing the importance of practicing safety while out on the ice. "With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can enjoy the state's abundant ice fishing opportunities,” Commissioner Seggos said.
HOBBIES
TrendHunter.com

Pop-Up Ice Fishing Tents

The Goture Pop-Up Insulated Ice Fishing Tent is a piece of equipment for avid winter sport enthusiasts seeking out a way to enjoy a more comfortable experience when heading out onto the water. The tent is constructed with 420D Oxford fabric that is capable of easily withstanding snow and water, while also offering immersive protection against wind. The tent can be set up for use in just 60-seconds thanks to its pop-up construction and features a cubic design that has a total of 25-square feet inside to accommodate up to two people at once.
HOBBIES
Recordernews.com

Outdoors: The 3 necessary items for any safe ice fishing trip

Hopefully, everyone is off of the work grind and enjoying time spent with your families today, watching overly giddy little kiddos tear into presents they’ve been eyeballing under the tree now for weeks on end. And, for you big kids out there, maybe there is some brand-new ice fishing gear for the new season.
HOBBIES
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin ice fishing, invasive species protection reminders: DNR

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can reduce transmission by checking for and removing any...
cwbradio.com

Ice Fishers Reminded About Invasive Species Spread

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and UW-Extension are asking anglers to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species when ice fishing this winter. While aquatic invasive species have made their way into Wisconsin’s waterways, anglers can reduce transmission by checking for and removing any mud or plant material clinging to their gear, including sleds used to haul supplies, before leaving fishing spots. Invasive species are non-native plants, animals and diseases that cause great ecological, environmental or economic harm. Aquatic invasive species can crowd out native plants and animals and threaten the quality of boating and fishing in Wisconsin waters. Two common non-native aquatic plants in Wisconsin include the curly-leaf pondweed and Eurasian watermilfoil which remain hardy in winter giving them an advantage over native aquatic plants. Although the plant-like algae starry stonewort, a relative newcomer aquatic invasive species in Wisconsin, dies back for winter, its tiny, star-shaped bulbils may be present in the mud drawn up from augers. The larvae of invasive snails and mussels can also be found in the water and mud during winter.
HOBBIES
The Eagle Times

Ice fishing clinics start Jan. 7

Learning how to participate in an outdoor activity can be challenging, and ice fishing is a good example. Knowing this, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department has scheduled a series of free ice fishing clinics for anyone who would like to learn about the latest proven ice fishing techniques. “Our...
HOBBIES
Romesentinel.com

Winter anglers urged to use caution as ice fishing season nears

Ice fishermen may itch to use those new augurs, shanties and other new equipment from beneath their Christmas trees, but before using those freshly unwrapped items at a lake near you, the Department of Environmental Conversation says anglers should use common sense, and heed some simple tips, to stay safe on the ice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

DEC: Safely enjoy ice fishing this winter

New York state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently encouraged outdoor enthusiasts to consider ice fishing this winter season. “Winter in New York provides outdoor adventurers with some of the very best opportunities to get outdoors, like ice fishing, when conditions are right,” Seggos said in a press release. “With proper preparedness and safe ice, anyone can enjoy the state’s abundant ice fishing opportunities. Many fish species are still quite active during the hard water season, including perch, sunfish, lake trout and northern pike, leaving something for every type of angler to get out on the ice.”
literock973.com

DEC urges those going ice fishing to stay safe

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The State DEC is asking new and experienced anglers alike to take extra care this season when heading out to ice fish. Safe ice should be the number one consideration when ice fishing. Four inches of solid ice is the general rule for safety when heading out on the water on foot. If you intend to take a snowmobile or ATV, at least five inches is recommended. Twelve inches is the minimum recommended for larger vehicles.
HOBBIES
APG of Wisconsin

Fishing northern on some thin ice

I think that it is pretty safe to say that my favorite outdoor adventure is winter camping on the ice and fishing with tip-ups. The following is a true story. For my entire life I have had three dreams with regularity. The first one I can fly and it is incredible and when I am flying I cannot let anyone see me.
HOBBIES
kfgo.com

RiverKeepers Reminders On River Ice Safety

Please enjoy the Red River from its banks this winter. River ice thickness varies greatly depending on the location. In many spots, such as near the bridge abutments, dams, stormwater outfalls and outside bends, the ice is unstable and there are even open areas. It can be a several inches thick in one spot and only an inch thick just feet away, especially in the urban area. #EnjoytheRed.
pinejournal.com

Ice fishing, trapping activity up throughout the region

CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports checking ice anglers and monitoring trapping activity in the area. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports trapping and spearing activity is ongoing in the area, with participant numbers down from the previous week. Lack of snow has left area snowmobile trails in poor condition for snowmobile travel and recreational riders are all but nonexistent. Ice continues to form on area lakes but is inconsistent and caution is always advised. Trespass complaints were heard and addressed. Outdoor users need to keep in mind that disrespect for other people’s property can lead to further restrictions for all outdoor recreational activities.
HOBBIES

