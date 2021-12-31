ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW JERSEY’S RECORD SURGE IN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS CONTINUES

987thecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey’s record surge in coronavirus cases continues. State officials reported another...

987thecoast.com

Shore News Network

Governor Murphy returns from Central American vacation…touts COVID-19 successes, says “We can finally see the light”

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy returned home from his week-long Central American family vacation in Costa Rica and immediately touted his 2021 successes dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. “A second-year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, we achieved some of the highest vaccination numbers in the country while...
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates more COVID-19 cases in Florida by Jan. 1. — part of a seasonal pattern — but won’t pursue the kinds of shutdowns that could happen elsewhere across the country, according to remarks at a Friday news conference in Ocala. In fact, COVID-19 cases are already rising, according to the federal Centers […] The post DeSantis expects rise in COVID cases by Jan. 1; won’t “indulge in any of the insanity” of shutdowns appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
morristowngreen.com

New Jersey offering free at-home COVID tests

NO-COST COVID TESTING FOR ALL NEW JERSEY RESIDENTS. New Jersey and Vault Medical Services have teamed up to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing for any person who believes they need to be tested, with or without symptoms, at no cost. CLICK HERE TO ORDER A TEST or visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nj/
MORRISTOWN, NJ
KTLA

Officials urge scaled-back New Year’s celebrations amid soaring number of coronavirus cases

With the highly infectious Omicron variant sending coronavirus cases soaring to unprecedented levels, California’s winter surge has entered another perilous phase, prompting renewed calls by health officials to dial back celebratory plans and avoid crowded settings over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The warnings come as the nationwide number of newly confirmed coronavirus infections roared […]
FOX8 News

US children hospitalized with COVID in near-record numbers

(AP) — The omicron-fueled surge that is sending COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.S. is putting children in the hospital in close to record numbers, and experts lament that most of the youngsters are not vaccinated. “It’s just so heartbreaking,” said Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious-disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “It was hard […]
Hudson Reporter

COVID in Jersey City and Hoboken surges to record peaks

Cases in Hoboken have continued to increase, as well as in Jersey City and greater Hudson County. Photo provided by the City of Hoboken. Jersey City and Hoboken both reported a record number of new COVID-19 infections as the holidays approached, reaching levels not seen since the pandemic surged in the spring of 2021.
HOBOKEN, NJ

