2022, a year for gratitude

Kids and gratitude: It is hard to believe we are wrapping up 2021. We deserve a round of applause! Some things are moving in the right direction: kids back in school, vaccination available for children 5 and up (more on that here), boosters. All important steps. However, it is hard to really feel relaxed with new coronavirus variants on the horizon, the continued divide in our country and the many people experiencing homelessness in our community. The truth is, it is still an anxious time – no question about that. What can we do to stay strong, resilient and find the positive? There are some interesting studies that suggest building a daily gratitude practice into our lives has measurable health benefits. Let’s talk about gratitude and health. Stay strong Seattle!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO