How to Watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” stream live

By Mallory Dwortz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson” airs tonight at 9:30/10:30c on NBC. Stream this fun-filled New Year’s Eve special on Peacock and FuboTV. “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” joins Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson for a star-studded celebration of...

In Style

Miley Cyrus Called Out Pete Davidson's Relationship with Kim Kardashian in the Most Hilarious Way

Miley Cyrus just put Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship on blast. On Thursday, Miley and Pete appeared together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming New Year's Eve special, and at one point, the singer trolled the comedian over his budding romance with Kardashian by hilariously remixing the lyrics to Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." Midway into her performance, Miley walked off stage and over to Davidson, sitting on Fallon's desk with one leg over the SNL star's chair as she began singing, "Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me. It should have been me. In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a— restaurant."
Popculture

Legendary Actor Crashes Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson's New Year's Eve Special

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus' New Year's celebration featured a ton of star power to ring in 2022, but it was a small cameo that many fans will single out. After referencing his meme status at Halloween, Steve Buscemi has returned to celebrate New Year's Eve with a cameo during Davidson's segment on his 2022 resolutions.
Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Announces Guest Performers

Former The Voice coach Miley Cyrus is hosting her very own New Year’s Eve special this year with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. The event will feature several musical guests, including Brandi Carlile and Saweetie. Miley Cyrus Announces Lineup for New Year’s Eve Special. Miley’s New Year’s...
Us Weekly

How Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson and More Stars Rang in the New Year: Pics

Waving goodbye! After a year filled with ups and downs, celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Rebel Wilson found creative ways to ring in 2022. The Bridesmaids actress, 41, spent New Year’s Eve in her native Australia, meaning that she welcomed January ahead of her colleagues in Hollywood. The Cats star shared a handful of Instagram snaps that showed her watching the fireworks with friends in Sydney.
Whiskey Riff

Brandi Carlile And Miley Cyrus Bring The House Down Singing “The Climb” On ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’

Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile make one hell of a pair. They performed together on Miley’s New Year’s Eve last night and those two can SING. I don’t think I was expecting to enjoy them as a duo as much as I did, especially because performances on these types of New Year’s Eve shows tend to be lackluster at best. Consider this the exception… they brought the house down with a couple of their best songs.
Vulture

Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile Take ‘The Climb’ to New Heights

One thing has remained constant about Miley Cyrus throughout her various reinventions and album cycles — her best song is undoubtedly 2009’s “The Climb.” On Friday night at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” Cyrus took to the stage with folk-rock star Brandi Carlile to revisit both stars’ barn-burning late-2000s ballads. The duo started things off with a rendition of Carlile’s beloved single, “The Story,” before switching to a powerful duet of “The Climb.” The live audience in Miami shouting out the words to “The Climb” from behind their face masks was one of the high points of the night, which also featured performances from Jack Harlow, Anitta, and Saweetie. Pete Davidson, describing himself as the Tony Bennett to Cyrus’ Lady Gaga, co-hosted the event.
