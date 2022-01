There was no last-minute change of heart for Chris Olave. In the days leading up to the Rose Bowl, Olave’s continued participation in practice with the team even though he had opted out of the game left reason to wonder if there was perhaps a slim chance that he would end up playing against Utah after all. Even Ryan Day didn’t completely rule out the possibility when he was asked about it at his final pregame press conference on Friday morning.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO