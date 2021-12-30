Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi Publication Touts Kleberg Bank’s Internship Program
Kingsville-based Kleberg Bank is featured in the latest issue of The Islander magazine for its robust internship program. The Islander, published by Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi (TAMU–CC), touts the community bank for helping cultivate “a vibrant South Texas workforce by connecting students and employers through internships and, ultimately, permanent employment. TAMU-CC’s...www.bankersdigest.com
