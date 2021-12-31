Our view: Looking forward and moving ahead

No getting around it, the past year was tough one.

In fact, the past two years delivered a host of challenges to our nation, state and community.

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched nearly every facet of our lives and will probably do so again in the next year.

The toll of the virus on our nation is incalculable, both in a real sense and in the method — it invaded our very culture.

The pandemic also helped create wider divisions in our nation and our community. That’s a depressing circumstance but one that is real and evident.

In terms of tolerance, government transparency and sympathy for different points of view, 2021 was not a banner year for the United States, Oregon or Eastern Oregon.

Racism in all its horrid forms still haunts our nation. Government still seems, at times, to be for the very few and not for all. We still scream at each other more than we ever did and fail to listen. An all-or-nothing attitude flourishes in many places, choking out educated and measured dissent.

Yet, we can change all of that.

We carry the capacity as a people to move forward into the future with a united purpose to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are a great nation, and we live in a great community that has much to offer and is resilient.

Yet our greatness also comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility. Much has been given to our piece of the heartland — great places for recreation, wide-open skies and beautiful forests — but much is also required of us.

Someday, far into the future, our decisions and sacrifices and failures will be measured and evaluated by historians. We need not leave a trail of intolerance, apathy and failure.

We have the opportunity to meet the challenges in the next 12 months with courage and a commitment to do better than we did in 2021.

We, and our children, will inherit what we sow, but instead of an empty garden we should expect and want to leave a cornucopia for those who come after our time has passed.

Our future is as bright as we want it to be. But it is up to us individually and collectively to meet the problems of the future with clear thinking and a methodical resolve to live up to the high standards set by our nation’s founders.

The new year will deliver many high-spirited revelers around the area and we would be remiss if we did not remind everyone who indulges to be prudent and safe and responsible.

And Happy New Year from The Observer.