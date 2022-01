Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea are frustrated after Romelu Lukaku revealed his dissatisfaction with his Stamford Bridge situation.The “surprised” Chelsea boss admitted he would sit down with Belgium striker Lukaku to thrash out a way forward but insisted he does not see any problem with the £98million club-record summer signing.Lukaku told Sky Italy “I’m not happy with the situation” at Chelsea in an interview released on Thursday, but understood to have been conducted three weeks ago.The 28-year-old has since told ESPN Brazil he had resolved any issues in a chat where he told Tuchel he was “multidimensional”, but Chelsea’s manager...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO