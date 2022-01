During this busy holiday season, one Colorado family won't need to take time to have their car washed. A moose family has taken care of that for them as a new video reveals. When you live this close to the wilderness and you leave your car outside, this can happen. It's the Bullwinkle family providing the best possible kind of auto detailing. There's no mention of exactly where in Colorado this happened.

COLORADO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO