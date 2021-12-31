ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save big on a Winc wine subscription just in time for the new year

By Christine Persaud
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Start 2022 off on a celebratory foot with four picked-for-you wines from Winc for just $20.22. Reviewed.com

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you're looking to ring in the new year with a great bottle of wine (or four), this is the deal for you: Wine club Winc is celebrating 2022 with a special sale for first-time customers, offering four bottles for one of the lowest price we've seen.

The company is currently offering four bottles for a celebratory $20.22, which is down $9.73 from the regular price of $29.95 (and $4.73 less than their most recent $24.95 sale price). Better yet, you'll also get free shipping. From cabernet and pinot noir to pinot grigio, chardonnay and more, there's a wine type here to cater to every taste—and with this offer, you'll be getting each bottle for roughly $5.06!

►Deals: These Tory Burch deals are extra special with 25% off all sale styles—shop now for chic bags, sandals and more

You can use this discount to check out some of the site's newest arrivals like Tarantas Sparkling White , a 2018 sparkling dry white from Spain that Winc describes as having notes of green apple, honey, lime and white flowers. It normally retails for $15.99 ($13.99 for Winc members), saving you $10.93 from the list price.

Prefer reds? Check out the 2020 Sister Snake cabernet sauvignon from Western Cape, South Africa, a full-bodied, silky wine with a dark fruit taste. It also has a list price of $14.99 and member price of $12.99 as well, meaning you can get this one for the same more-than-50% discount.

Ring in the New Year with a new favorite wine. Winc

So how does a Winc subscription work? It's pretty simple: The site prompts you to take a fun quiz to figure out which wine blends will best suit your palate. Depending on your responses, you'll then get wisuggestions, or you can pick you own—in either case, you can choose the bottles you like and how many (there's a minimum of three) to be delivered to your home each month. Credits you don't use can be rolled over, too.

We loved the service for its user-friendly website, as well as the rotating selection of unique-to-Winc wines that keeps it fresh. (Winc produces its own bottles and partners with independent growers and winemakers to create them.) Our executive editor of commerce, Kate Tully Ellsworth, found herself becoming "obsessed" after she tried the service : Her first set of four wines as chosen by Winc were all on point—including the red varietal that Kate didn't think she'd like. She also loved the sliding scale of flavors she received with each bottle, allowing her to mark down which tastes she tended to prefer over others for future reference.

If you love wine and trying new wines, this is a deal you won't want to miss—sign up now to be toast-ready in 2022!

Get 4 bottles of wine at Winc for $20.22 (save $9.73) .

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Save big on a Winc wine subscription just in time for the new year

Comments / 0

