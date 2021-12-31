ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 700 people tested for COVID at Military Circle; more tests Monday

By Sean Kennedy, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Hundreds of people wait in line outside of Military Circle Mall for free COVID-19 testing in Norfolk Friday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2021. Jonathon Gruenke/Daily Press

With at-home COVID-19 tests increasingly hard to find and new coronavirus cases again rising to record numbers, the Norfolk Health Department spent hours offering tests to those who waited in long lines Friday afternoon at Military Circle mall.

The health department tested 706 people in five hours, according to Larry Hill, a Virginia Department of Health spokesman.

The tests were free.

Hill said more tests will be offered from 2-6 p.m. Monday at the site.

