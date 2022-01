As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis faces growing questions over his near-absence from public life as the Omicron surge hits his state, his staff are attacking a Democratic enemy.The target is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was yesterday pictured in Miami Beach eating in a restaurant – without wearing a mask.It is not clear how Ms Ocasio-Cortez could have worn a mask while eating and drinking. But more to the point, she was also seated outside; even under her own city’s relatively strict rules, New York restaurants with outdoor dining areas have freedom to seat unmasked diners.“Outdoor dining spaces that...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO