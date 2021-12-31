NYC man topples tower of milk crates onto unsuspecting woman on Upper East Side: VIDEO

There’s no use crying over spilled milk crates — unless you’re hit by one.

A man with a sour disposition sent a tower of plastic milk crates raining down on an unsuspecting woman outside an Upper East Side supermarket during an unprovoked attack caught on video, police said Friday.

The 52-year-old victim was exiting the Butterfield Market on Lexington Ave. near E. 77th St. around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday when the unidentified suspect walked by, cops said.

In one quick move, the stranger turned and knocked the tower over, sending the crates onto the woman’s head, surveillance video collected by police shows.

The man walked off without saying a word, police said. The milk crate avalanche left the woman bruised, but otherwise unharmed.

Cops on Friday released the video of the attack in the hopes someone recognizes the suspect. He was last seen wearing a yellow hooded jacket and blue jeans and had a backpack slung over one shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call (800) 577-TIPS.