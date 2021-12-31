ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Campaign Emails Use Misleading Subject Lines, Spam-Like Senders

By Danya Hajjaji
 2 days ago
Some Trump campaign emails seem to impersonate direct exchanges with recipients, while his allies have opted to send cryptic-looking...

Dennis
2d ago

Thin and his family always use shady ways. Anyway to drive a lie or scam money from his cult followers. Cause they are the only ones he can run the scam on. Rest of the people know who he is. But pretty soon they will run out of money. Ha

Bob Smith
1d ago

This is the same sleazebag who set off a "money bomb" during the campaign and cleared out numerous accounts because people didn't realize what they thought was a one-time donation was being registered as a recurring donation. 😄 I guess you just can't cure a terminal case of Trumpanzee. But you can steal all their money. 💰💲💰💲💰💲💰💲

C'mon America ?
2d ago

I bet Trump wishes he would have gotten into politics much sooner! So much easier than having a phony charity or a phony university!.....Pays better too!

Newsweek

Donald Trump Pardoned Military Rank-and-File But Hated 'My Generals'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. "The pre-Christmas pardons and commutations came as the president has been exploring how to reward friends and allies in his waning days in the White House, with more acts of clemency expected to come," the Washington Post wrote. The Post said that Trump was "using the power of his office to undo the work of the Russia probe."
POTUS
Newsweek

