Donald Trump Campaign Emails Use Misleading Subject Lines, Spam-Like Senders

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said former President Trump would likely have the Republican nomination for the 2024 elections if he wants to run. "Unless there's something coming out of left field I don't see coming, it's his nomination if he wants it," Graham told guest host Pete Hegseth on "Hannity" Wednesday. "The Republican base appreciated him. We don't appreciate all the things he does sometimes. But from a policy point of view, he was the most successful president from a conservative's point of view since Ronald Reagan."

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO