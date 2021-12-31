ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

What is dropping on New Year's Eve, and where

By Steve Ted Mornings
 2 days ago

A big ball in NY, peaches in Georgia, some places even a possum... we talk some New Year's traditions on New Year's Eve. Plus some common financial wisdom... that Moneytracker Don Grant says may not be so wise.

TheDailyBeast

Bullet Drops From Sky and Hits Child in New Year's Eve Nightmare

A 10-year-old child in New Orleans was reportedly injured on New Year's Eve by a bullet that dropped from the sky. The projectile may have come from "celebratory gunfire," said the local outlet NOLA.com, following a raucous night in the city that featured fireworks and multiple gun-related incidents. The injured child was taken to a hospital, though their condition could not immediately be confirmed. NOLA.com reported that officials received 44 calls on Dec. 31 related to gunfire, more than three times the typical daily rate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mocomotive.com

Where to ring in 2022 on New Year's Eve around Montgomery County

Get ready to send off 2021 and welcome 2022 in style in Montgomery County. Several venues are offering New Year's Eve festivities and some of the local resorts are offering special packages. Here's a look at what's happening locally for New Year's Eve. Margaritaville. Margaritaville Lake…
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

COVID surge cancels New Year's Eve Peach Drop

The return of the New Year's Eve Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta will be delayed another year due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. After a three year hiatus, the Dec. 31 event was set to feature performances by Goodie Mob, Ashanti, and Blanco Brown to ring in 2022. In a statement posted on social […] The post COVID surge cancels New Year's Eve Peach Drop appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita, KS
