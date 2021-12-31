What is dropping on New Year's Eve, and where

A 10-year-old child in New Orleans was reportedly injured on New Year’s Eve by a bullet that dropped from the sky. The projectile may have come from “celebratory gunfire,” said the local outlet NOLA.com, following a raucous night in the city that featured fireworks and multiple gun-related incidents. The injured child was taken to a hospital, though their condition could not immediately be confirmed. NOLA.com reported that officials received 44 calls on Dec. 31 related to gunfire, more than three times the typical daily rate.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO