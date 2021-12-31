What is dropping on New Year's Eve, and where

A 10-year-old child in New Orleans was reportedly injured on New Year’s Eve by a bullet that dropped from the sky. The projectile may have come from “celebratory gunfire,” said the local outlet NOLA.com, following a raucous night in the city that featured fireworks and multiple gun-related incidents. The injured child was taken to a hospital, though their condition could not immediately be confirmed. NOLA.com reported that officials received 44 calls on Dec. 31 related to gunfire, more than three times the typical daily rate.
