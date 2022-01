Christmas is now just days away and Good Morning America star Lara Spencer is certainly in the festive spirit if her glamorous living room is anything is to go by. The presenter had a couple of Santa-themed stockings and cushions, but the star of the room was the Christmas tree that wouldn't have looked out of place at the Rockefeller Center due to its enormous size and extravagant decorations. The tree dazzled with dozens of Christmas lights that cast a gorgeous reflection on her windows, and had plenty of traditional decorations including baubles and angels.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO