Here’s How Elon Musk Says a New Government on Mars Should Work

Elon Musk is a big advocate for landing on Mars and getting us there soon. However, something that isn’t often discussed is what government there will be like. Recently, he disclosed his thoughts on how it should operate.

Appearing on the Lex Fridman podcast, Elon Musk and Lex Fridman discussed a variety of subjects. Given Musk prominently mentioning Mars, Fridman brought up landing on the planet. In this case though, merely landing there was glossed over and harder-hitting questions came up, like the government. Though Musk expressed wanting similarities to the United States, he stated wanting a more direct, efficient system of laws and voting.

The first thing Musk discusses is representation. “I mean, I would suggest having a direct democracy, like people vote directly on things as opposed to representative democracy,” he said. “So, uh, representative democracy I think is too subject to a special interest and you know, a coercion of the politicians and that kind of thing.” Along those lines, he suggests people directly have a say regarding laws rather than electing representatives. Additionally, the laws must be short enough people can understand them.

Fridman then talks about transparency and the government being completely open with everything so people make informed decisions.

Another big point Musk mentions is the lifespan of laws. He states the US has methods of easily implementing new laws, but not eliminating old, archaic ones. Simply put, some laws overstay their welcome and become a hindrance. So, he suggests there being an active process for removing old laws and when voting to remove laws, it takes fewer votes than to approve one. For instance, a new law may need 60 percent of voter support while removing one may only need 40 percent.

It’s one thing to say we’re going to Mars and another to actually do it. Elon Musk seems to have a plan on that front, saying SpaceX will send humans to Mars within the next decade.

Space.com reported Musk is “highly confident” SpaceX will launch people toward Mars in 2026. In fact, according to him, it may actually happen in 2024 “if we get lucky.” The New York Post stated the same with Musk saying the best case for Mars is five years, while the worst is 10.

Musk said the biggest factor in us getting there within that timeframe is Starship, the vehicle that will ferry us to the red planet. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made by, I don’t know, an order of magnitude or something like that,” Musk added. “It’s a lot. It’s really next level.”

SpaceX is already testing prototypes of the rocket in preparation for future launches. Besides the rocket, the cost of making a self-sustaining city and trip costs are another concern. He states even $1 trillion right now couldn’t get you to Mars, so costs must become feasible.