ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Here’s How Elon Musk Says a New Government on Mars Should Work

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DFwxs_0dZqrKMa00

Elon Musk is a big advocate for landing on Mars and getting us there soon. However, something that isn’t often discussed is what government there will be like. Recently, he disclosed his thoughts on how it should operate.

Appearing on the Lex Fridman podcast, Elon Musk and Lex Fridman discussed a variety of subjects. Given Musk prominently mentioning Mars, Fridman brought up landing on the planet. In this case though, merely landing there was glossed over and harder-hitting questions came up, like the government. Though Musk expressed wanting similarities to the United States, he stated wanting a more direct, efficient system of laws and voting.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMm5AGZ1NVw

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elon Musk: Best form of government on Mars | Lex Fridman Podcast Clips (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMm5AGZ1NVw)

The first thing Musk discusses is representation. “I mean, I would suggest having a direct democracy, like people vote directly on things as opposed to representative democracy,” he said. “So, uh, representative democracy I think is too subject to a special interest and you know, a coercion of the politicians and that kind of thing.” Along those lines, he suggests people directly have a say regarding laws rather than electing representatives. Additionally, the laws must be short enough people can understand them.

Fridman then talks about transparency and the government being completely open with everything so people make informed decisions.

Another big point Musk mentions is the lifespan of laws. He states the US has methods of easily implementing new laws, but not eliminating old, archaic ones. Simply put, some laws overstay their welcome and become a hindrance. So, he suggests there being an active process for removing old laws and when voting to remove laws, it takes fewer votes than to approve one. For instance, a new law may need 60 percent of voter support while removing one may only need 40 percent.

Elon Musk for Mars president?

Elon Musk Predicts SpaceX Will Send Humans to Mars Within a Decade

It’s one thing to say we’re going to Mars and another to actually do it. Elon Musk seems to have a plan on that front, saying SpaceX will send humans to Mars within the next decade.

Space.com reported Musk is “highly confident” SpaceX will launch people toward Mars in 2026. In fact, according to him, it may actually happen in 2024 “if we get lucky.” The New York Post stated the same with Musk saying the best case for Mars is five years, while the worst is 10.

Musk said the biggest factor in us getting there within that timeframe is Starship, the vehicle that will ferry us to the red planet. “Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made by, I don’t know, an order of magnitude or something like that,” Musk added. “It’s a lot. It’s really next level.”

SpaceX is already testing prototypes of the rocket in preparation for future launches. Besides the rocket, the cost of making a self-sustaining city and trip costs are another concern. He states even $1 trillion right now couldn’t get you to Mars, so costs must become feasible.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Defends SpaceX Satellites Against Critics

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is facing criticism who say satellites from his private space firm could cause an orbital traffic jam. As part of SpaceX’s “Starlink” broadband internet system, the space firm has already launched hundreds of satellites, with plans to launch tens of thousands more. The intense build up prompted international officials to speak up. They say such a plan poses a risk to future competition, but also safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
One Green Planet

Elon Musk’s Plan for ‘Futuristic Noah’s Ark’ Ridiculed by Scientists

Scientists are ridiculing Elon Musk’s Noah’s ark plans after he discussed his plans for the next 5 years in an interview with Time magazine. Musk described wanting to pull off a futuristic Noah’s ark by bringing animals and plants to Mars to create more life. Scientists were quick to point out that this would be a very dangerous, inhumane, and nearly impossible feat right now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
cryptoglobe.com

Elon Musk on Mars, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin

During a recent interview, Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk shared his latest thoughts on money, cryptocurrency in general, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin. His comments came an interview for episode #252 of the Lex Fridman podcast. Below are some highlights from Musk’s comments during this excellent interview. Fridman and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#Javascript
CNET

SpaceX Starship's first trip to space pushed back by FAA

It'll be at least two more months before Elon Musk's Starship gets the green light to blast off for space. The Federal Aviation Administration said this week that it'll need the additional time to work through a key environmental review before issuing the launch license to SpaceX for Starship's first orbital flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
u.today

SHIB 2022 Burn Roadmap Released, Elon Musk Says DOGE Is Better Than Anything Else, SundaeSwap Completes Its Audit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Why does Elon Musk favor Dogecoin more than Bitcoin? What does SHIB’s 2022 burn roadmap say? Read U.Today’s news digest to find out!. More great news from Bigger Entertainment stirred the Shiba Inu community yesterday: the firm has released the meme coin’s bigger burn roadmap for 2022. According to this document, SHIB burn initiatives are scheduled to happen every month. Apart from that, SHIB supporters will be able to enjoy various treats and events, such as the Shib Lovers merch campaign, the Shib SuperBurn event for soccer fans and NFT Madness for basketball lovers.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
TheStreet

The Chinese Are Roasting Elon Musk Over His Space Fail

SpaceX founder Elon Musk is once again the subject of controversy after China reported "close encounters" between SpaceX satellites and its space station. In a complaint filed to the United Nations' space agency, the Chinese government said that it had two "close encounters" with Starlink satellites in July and October of this year.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coinspeaker

Elon Musk Denies Being Satoshi Nakamoto

Elon Musk also reiterated his earlier position about Bitcoin as a store of value. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has yet again denied claims that he is Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. He reiterated this at a podcast hosted by Lex Fridman on Wednesday, 29th December 2021. Musk wields...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk says humans landing on Mars in 10 years is ‘worst case scenario’

Elon Musk has predicted that SpaceX will land humans on Mars within the next ten years.The SpaceX CEO made the comments talking to podcaster Lex Fridman. Mr Fridman asked Mr Musk for an estimation of how long it would take to reach the Red Planet, to which Mr Musk replied: "Best case is about five years, worst case 10 years."The estimate is based, Mr Musk said, on factors such as "engineering" the SpaceX Starship that would take humans there. He also claimed that "Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket that’s ever been made."He continued: "The fundamental optimization of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

349K+
Followers
35K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy