NEO price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is present at $30. The strongest support is present at $25. NEO price prediction has revealed the cryptocurrencys’ market to have bearish momentum with strong bullish opportunities because of the way the price has suddenly surged. The NEO/USD price recently suffered a huge decline just before the New Year on December 31, 2021, and The price went from $26 to $24 in no time. The next day the price suddenly obtained an upward movement and went from $24 to $26.5 on the same day. The next day On January 2, 2022, the price rose again and went to $27.2, which is the current price of NEO.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO