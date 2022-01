Tezos price analysis is bullish today. XTZ/USD is currently tradig at $4.7. Spike higher was seen overnight. Tezos price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after support was established and retested at $4.20. From the support, XTZ/USD has already seen a strong push higher, leading the market to $4.65 next resistance. A break of this level will lead towards the September high at $5.65, which is more than 100% from current levels.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO