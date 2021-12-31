ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball Jackpot Nears $500 Million: When Is the Next Drawing?

By Madison Miller
 2 days ago
Someone may be looking at a really great start to their new year. The Powerball jackpot is getting closer and closer to $500 million.

There is another drawing on Saturday, which is also New Year’s Day. No one had the winning numbers on Wednesday, meaning that the jackpot is still waiting to be delivered to a very lucky someone.

Powerball Jackpot Drawing on Saturday

According to USA Today, as of now, the Powerball jackpot is at $483 million and that has a total cash value of $347.7 million. The winning numbers from Wednesday were 2, 6, 9, 33, 39, and a power ball of 11.

If no one wins the jackpot on Saturday it will again grow in size and there will be another drawing next week. There are Powerball drawings three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The last jackpot winner from Powerball was on October 4. This person was from California and walked away with the massive jackpot of $699.8 million.

It may just be a universal New Year’s resolution that winning close to $500 million would be pretty spectacular.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and you can add on Power Play for $1. This second drawing is held after the main jackpot. It can get people prizes from $7 to $10 million.

Dad from Virginia Wins Big

What started out as a simple run out for some chocolate milk turned into something far more exciting. Now, this Virginia dad can buy all the chocolate milk his heart desires.

Dennis Willoughby was out making chocolate milk run for his kids when he decided to also buy a scratch-off lottery ticket. He was at a 7-Eleven when he purchased the $1,000,000 Platinum Jackpot scratch-off ticket.

According to UPI, he decided to take his money prize in a one-time lump-sum payment. This means he will walk away with $640,205 before taxes. The other option was to get that full amount in annual payments over the course of 30 years.

It was quite a surprise for a guy just trying to get some chocolate milk.

Meanwhile, a woman in Maryland who is going by the name “Winner by Default” ended up accidentally winning $50,000. She was playing the Deluxe Crossword game. It was a mistake, though. She was trying to buy the Maryland Lottery $20 scratch-off game out of the self-service vending machine instead.

Turn out, it was a happy mistake.

“I was like ‘dang’ when that ticket came down. I don’t even typically like the Crossword games, but this worked out well,” the winner said, according to NBC News. As it turns out, she probably likes that crossword game a lot more now. The woman just bought a new home and wants to use some of the money for home renovations and will put the rest in the bank.

