Even internet casinos are getting in on the cryptocurrency action. The number of bitcoin casinos has grown exponentially over the last few years, moving from a little-known but exciting proposition five years ago to something that many are now predicting will be the future of gambling. And if you go back just 10 years or so, these casinos were non-existent, and the entire idea of cryptocurrency gambling was the preserve of science fiction.

GAMBLING ・ 9 HOURS AGO