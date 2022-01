The proposed date for McLaren’s Artura to reach customers was in Q3 of 2021, which quite obviously has come and gone without any of the hyper-expensive hyper-cars actually rolling off the production line. The car was originally shown to the world back in February of this year, and order books opened at the same time. With deliveries now slated for July of next year, it’s looking like everyone who ordered one back then is going to have to wait at least a year and a half to get their British plug-in hybrid electric sport car. The reason? No chips.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO