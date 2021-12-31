ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

After COVID test on plane, woman spends flight in bathroom

By Taylor Delandro
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHIJh_0dZqqM5p00

( NewsNation Now ) — A Chicago teacher spent several hours in an airplane bathroom after testing positive for COVID-19 during the flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland; she was only about an hour into the flight when her throat started to hurt, so she took a self-test during the flight. It came back positive; Fotieo said in a Dec. 20 TikTok video she shared about her experience.

Fotieo then notified a flight attendant, and it was decided she would spend the rest of the flight in the bathroom.

Fauci: Arguments against vaccinating kids don’t ‘make any sense’

But the teacher told WZZM the airline did an excellent job of making her as comfortable as possible.

“Their flight attendants are so positive and so kind, and they just put everybody at ease the second that this happened, and they put me at ease, which is why I think I was so willing to stay in that bathroom,” she said.

After landing, Fotieo was quarantined for 10 days and had to spend the Christmas holiday alone. However, the flight attendant who helped Fotieo spread some holiday cheer by sending food and gifts while she was in quarantine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX59

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
FOX59

Mexican fish extinct in wild successfully reintroduced

MEXICO CITY (AP) — There once was a small fish called “tequila splitfin” or “zoogoneticus tequila” that swam in a river in western Mexico, but disappeared in the 1990s. Scientists and residents, however, have achieved the return of a species extinct in nature — but conserved in captivity — to its native habitat. Its success […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Covid#Weather#Newsnation#Tiktok#Wzzm#Fox 59
FOX59

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX59

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These fires are […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit […]
COLORADO STATE
FOX59

Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinformation

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter on Sunday banned the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for multiple violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to a statement from the company. Greene’s account was permanently suspended under the “strike” system Twitter launched in March, which uses artificial intelligence to identify posts about the coronavirus that are misleading enough to […]
INTERNET
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy