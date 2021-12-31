ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, IN

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

By Lanie Lee Cook, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47BkeQ_0dZqqLD600

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Colorado has received clemency from the governor.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency from Gov. Jared Polis, who reduced his sentence to 10 years. He will be eligible for parole on Dec. 30, 2026.

“The crimes you were convicted of are serious. Four individuals lost their lives and others were seriously injured because of your bad decisions,” Polis wrote in his clemency letter. “The families of these victims will never again have the chance to embrace their lost loved ones. This was a tragic event that affected many Coloradans. Though your actions have caused immense pain, I am encouraged by your personal reflection and the commercial vehicle safety changes that were made in the wake of this tragedy to ensure this type of event never happens again.”

Aguilera-Mederos claimed during trial that his brakes failed as he traveled eastbound on I-70 toward the city, ultimately crashing into more than two dozen stopped vehicles. A jury in October found him guilty of 27 counts in the crash, including four counts of vehicular homicide.

I-70 crash victims speak out amid spotlight on truck driver’s 110-year sentence

The 110-year sentence handed down on Dec. 13 was because of mandatory minimum sentencing laws in Colorado that apply to crimes of violence — or any crime that results in death or injury. The long sentence sparked an international outcry and an online petition campaign that had reached more than 5 million signatures.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s office had also asked for a hearing to reconsider the sentence, but prosecutors were requesting 20-30 years . A hearing date was set for Jan. 13 , but the status of that hearing is unclear.

Read the full clemency letter here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Rapper Kodak Black arrested on trespassing charge in Florida

(AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested on a trespassing charge Saturday in South Florida, authorities said. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach early Saturday morning, according to the South Florida SunSentinel. Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Black, whose legal […]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Denver, IN
FOX59

IMPD arrests man accused of shooting woman before disabling GPS monitor

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers arrested a man they say shot a woman on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday before tampering with his GPS monitor. Thirty-eight-year-old Devron Anderson was sentenced to Marion County Community Corrections after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in August. On Wednesday night, police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 person dead after shooting on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on the 2200 block of W. Walnut Street on the near west side of Indianapolis. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male victim lying in the street, deceased. Police report only refers to incident as “undetermined death investigation.” This story will be […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delphi man dies in Wednesday night crash

DELPHI, Ind. — A two-vehicle crash left a Delphi man dead Wednesday night. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on Old State Road 25 approximately one quarter mile southwest of Delphi, Indiana. When a deputy arrived on the scene, they found extensive damage to a 2000 Chevrolet Camaro passenger car and a […]
DELPHI, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
FOX59

Anderson rapper ‘Lil Devin’ killed at family New Year’s Eve party

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson are investigating after 24-year-old Devin Swain was killed at his family’s home during a New Year’s Eve party on Friday night. Officers were initially called to the home in the 1700 block of Lockerbie Court for a possible home invasion robbery. When they arrived they found Swain with “injuries […]
ANDERSON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#Interstate 70#Coloradans
FOX59

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy