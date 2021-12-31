ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado’s Marshall Fire already most destructive in state’s history

By Alex Rose
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnTA3_0dZqqKKN00

SUPERIOR, Colo. ( KDVR ) — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

While the Marshall Fire may not be the largest in state history, when the damage is completely assessed, it could prove to be twice as destructive as the Black Forest Fire that burned in Southern Colorado nearly a decade ago.

Black Forest Fire

In 2013 in El Paso County, 511 homes were destroyed in the Black Forest Fire. Another 28 homes were damaged.

Two people died in the Black Forest Fire: Marc Herklotz, 52, and his wife, 50-year-old Robin Herklotz, according to the El Paso County coroner.

The two were in their garage apparently preparing to leave when they died.

The Black Forest Fire burned more than 14,000 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II5mh_0dZqqKKN00
Black Forest Fire, June 13, 2013 (KDVR)

East Troublesome Fire

In 2020 in Grand County, 366 homes were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire. It was one of several wildfires that year, and the second-largest wildfire in state history.

The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres. Only the Cameron Peak Fire burned more at 208,913 across on the other side of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Lyle and Marylin Hileman both died in the fire. One year later, their son Glenn is working to turn their property into the dream home his parents wanted .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVu3y_0dZqqKKN00
East Troublesome Fire (Christina Ardolino)

Waldo Canyon Fire

In 2012 in Southern Colorado, 346 homes were destroyed in the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The fire started June 23, three miles west of Colorado Springs. Three days later, it exploded in a firestorm eastward toward the city in extremely hot, dry, and windy conditions.

How to help with the Boulder County wildfires

Flames engulfed several neighborhoods. Two people were killed in their home. As many as 32,000 people were evacuated.

The Waldo Canyon Fire burned 18,500 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45y7rQ_0dZqqKKN00
Waldo Canyon Fire, June 26, 2012 (KDVR)

High Park Fire

In 2012 in northwest Larimer County, 259 homes were destroyed in the High Park Fire.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike and started burning on June 9. It was fully contained by June 30.

The fire burned more than 87,000 acres. A 62-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loOzr_0dZqqKKN00
High Park Fire, June 22, 2012 (KDVR)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes. “These fires are […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX59

Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities were searching Saturday for two people reported missing from a wind-whipped winter-season wildfire in Denver’s suburbs that destroyed hundreds of homes and left thousands of people trying to salvage what belongings they could from the fast-moving blaze. Authorities had said earlier no one was missing in the area hit […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
County
Boulder County, CO
State
Colorado State
Boulder County, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Louisville, CO
FOX59

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Weather#Marshall Fire#Kdvr#Coloradans#Black Forest Fire
FOX59

Capitol rioters’ tears, remorse don’t spare them from jail

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida business owner Robert Palmer cheered on the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 before he joined the fray. Screaming obscenities, he hurled a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at police officers trying to ward off the mob. Nearly a year later, Palmer fought back tears when he faced the federal […]
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX59

All riders rescued from Sandia Peak tram cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Multiple people were stranded on the Sandia Peak Tramway after icy conditions late Friday night. According to General Manager Michael Donovan, moisture and winds caused icing to occur on the tramline, causing two tram cars to become stuck near Tower 2 around 10 p.m. Friday. Donovan says between the two cars, there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX59

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX59

New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,500 U.S. flights and about 4,300 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before Christmas, […]
LIFESTYLE
FOX59

Mexican fish extinct in wild successfully reintroduced

MEXICO CITY (AP) — There once was a small fish called “tequila splitfin” or “zoogoneticus tequila” that swam in a river in western Mexico, but disappeared in the 1990s. Scientists and residents, however, have achieved the return of a species extinct in nature — but conserved in captivity — to its native habitat. Its success […]
PETS
FOX59

FOX59

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy