Friday Midday Forecast: Severe storms tonight & tomorrow, cold air arrives tomorrow night

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures. A few storms may develop in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a storm or two in our northern counties. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. Winds: West 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area during the late morning hours. Temperatures will remain warm for the majority of the day. The cold front will arrive tomorrow evening as a Chance of rain: 40%. High: 74. Winds: West 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny for the majority of the day. Much colder conditions are expected through the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 40. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer after a hard freeze in the morning. Low: 25. High: 50. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling warmer. Low: 32. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and beautiful. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

