ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday Midday Forecast: Severe storms tonight & tomorrow, cold air arrives tomorrow night

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uzNZ_0dZqqIYv00

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with very warm temperatures. A few storms may develop in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 77. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with a storm or two in our northern counties. Temperatures will remain warm for this time of year. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 67. Winds: West 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area during the late morning hours. Temperatures will remain warm for the majority of the day. The cold front will arrive tomorrow evening as a Chance of rain: 40%. High: 74. Winds: West 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny for the majority of the day. Much colder conditions are expected through the afternoon. Low: 25. High: 40. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer after a hard freeze in the morning. Low: 25. High: 50. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and feeling warmer. Low: 32. High: 59. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and beautiful. Low: 46. High: 66. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 53. High: 56. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Drastic Weather Shift Expected to Bring Snow in Winter Storm

A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore due to the chance of at-times heavy snow and a moderate threat of coastal flooding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KWCH.com

Brutal cold today, warming up tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Brutal cold temperatures and wind chills this morning- wind chill advisory through 11 A.M. Morning wind chills between 10-25 degrees below zero will improve through the afternoon as wind speeds diminish and sunshine dominates the region. Temperatures will only top out in the 20s for most, with a few areas of southwest Kansas climbing just above freezing. Not much melting of the current snow pack today, which ranges from about a 0.50″ in Wichita to almost 6″ in Hill City.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

Tomorrow will be much colder as temperatures fall all-day long

This evening will be partly cloudy and warm with a few spotty showers as temperatures fall into the low 70s this evening. T-Storms will move in overnight with lows falling into the mid-60s. Tomorrow will be MUCH COLDER. Our high of 64° will occur in the morning hours. Temperatures will...
ENVIRONMENT
Go Blue Ridge

Winter Storm Warning Sunday Night Through Monday Midday

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg Va has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 10 PM Sunday night until Noon Monday. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches, with locally higher amounts along the ridges. Winds. gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of...
BLACKSBURG, VA
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT
KETK / FOX51 News

Sunday Forecast: Bitter cold today & hard freeze Monday

Click here to view county specific weather alerts. See latest current conditions here. TODAY: Wintry mix ending after 9 AM for most areas. Clouds through early afternoon, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Highs: middle 30s to near 40. Wind: NW 20 mph. Gusts 20-30 mph. TONIGHT: Clear & cold. Hard freeze likely Monday morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
wsvaonline.com

1-3 inches of snow late tonight through tomorrow morning

Sunset today will be at 5;03 p.m. Sunrise Monday will be at 7:33 a.m. Today: mostly cloudy and mild with a passing shower. High 62. Winds west-southwest 6-12 mph. Tonight: considerable cloudiness with snow at times late, accumulating 1-2 inches. Low 30. Winds northnortheast 6-12 mph. Tomorrow: intermittent snow in...
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Dangerously cold air holds, relief follows

Our first winter storm of the season came through the area on Saturday. Most of us saw the bulk of the rain, freezing rain and snow fall before noon. A small disturbance later in the afternoon brought a little extra light snow to western Kansas. This added slim amounts to previous snowfall. Mainly those to the north and west ended up with widespread 3 to 6 inches of snow. Closer to the Wichita area, the wintry mix allowed for totals to stay low. Our forecast held well with this storm.
WICHITA, KS
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

2K+
Followers
601
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy