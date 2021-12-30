ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How To Produce A DeadMau5 Track

Sonic State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimplicity is key in free Ableton project 31/12/21. We've covered EDMTips before, who creates really engaging, high quality tutorials and production courses - which are great even if you're not an EDM fan. He's back with a video...

sonicstate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
Sonic State

The Crazy World Of The Concept Album

We've featured a number of great documentaries over the past year, and here we have one from 2016 looking at the crazy world of the concept album. It features some of the most ambitious and ridiculous examples of applying a flowing narrative to an album. Here's some more information:. This...
MUSIC
Sonic State

Jean-Michel Jarre Live In Notre-Dame

Happy New Year! What better way to celebrate than watching a live show from Jean-Michel Jarre, recorded last year in the Notre-Dame cathedral? This ground-breaking live performance entitled 'Welcome To The Otherside' combines life-like concert visuals in VR with a real live studio performance - a mixed-media approach which was the first of its kind.
MUSIC
The Independent

Producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name sell rights to track

The producers of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name have sold their rights as part of a catalogue of hits to Round Hill Music.The late Jack Richardson and his son Garth have sold their producer royalties to the 1993 number one track – considered one of the greatest hard rock songs of all time.The catalogue includes 308 recordings from artists such as Nickelback Alice Cooper and Mudvayne.Hit tracks Send The Pain Below by Chevelle, Bob Seger’s Night Moves, Swing Life Away by Rise Against and Headstrong by Trapt are included in the deal.Round Hill Music did not...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deadmau5
this song is sick

Rising Producer Daggz Flexes Cosmic Sound Design on Midtempo Bass Track “Progenitor”

Kick-off your new year with the latest fantastical midtempo track from up-and-coming producer Daggz. His new song “Progenitor” aims to enlighten us through an alluring vocal sample and otherworldly bass drops. “Progenitor” isn’t your standard midtempo bass track though. Daggz’s cosmic inspired sound is simultaneously smooth and glitchy;...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jason Boland Trades Red Dirt for Outer Space on a Concept Album About Alien Abduction

Since becoming one of Red Dirt and Texas country’s flagship acts in the late Nineties and early 2000s, Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been a steady, reliable source of smart, gritty songwriting and hearty country-rock albums. But after 20-plus years, it’s not always easy for Boland to continue generating new ideas at the same pace. “We’re nine studio albums in and I’m starting to get to that point of, ‘What do you say to people?’” he says, sipping coffee in the lobby of Nashville’s boutique Russell Hotel with a scarf loosely bundled around his neck and a Jim Ward hat...
MUSIC
Variety

Rare Lou Reed Demos Released by RCA in Copyright-Extending Move, and Then Quickly Withdrawn

A 17-track album of demos recorded by Lou Reed titled “I’m So Free: The 1971 RCA Demos” was briefly released by RCA/ Sony Music on iTunes in Europe over the holiday in an apparent “copyright dump” to extend the company’s’ ownership of the recordings. The album, which was not available in the U.S., was posted on iTunes beginning on Dec. 23 but removed a couple of days later. “I’m So Free” includes rough versions of nearly every song from Reed’s self-titled 1972 debut solo album and his breakthrough follow-up, “Transformer” — several of which he originally wrote and recorded with the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Music Production#Edmtips#Ableton Live
Houston Press

Houston Concert Watch 12/29: Los Skarnales, Deadmau5 and More

Good afternoon, Houston. I hope you all got everything you wanted for Christmas. Ready for 2022? Regardless of your answer, it’s around the corner so get those resolutions in order. Unfortunately, Khruangbin's New Year's Eve performance at 713 Music Hall has been canceled, but there are still some shows worth seeing before this year is behind us. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.
HOUSTON, TX
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MUSIC
Vibe

Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love. Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500. “See, it wasn’t really about the money then,”...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Watch Tom Holland Literally Stop an Interview to See Zendaya Arrive at the Spider-Man Premiere

Tom Holland made it abundantly clear how smitten he is with Zendaya last night when the Spider-Man: No Way Home star literally stopped his interview with Entertainment Tonight to watch her arrive on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight was filming the interview and posted the footage on its Twitter of the moment Holland paused their discussion because he suspected his girlfriend was about to step onto the carpet.
MOVIES
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy