Back in October, Nintendo released Mario Party Superstars for the Nintendo Switch. The game compiles boards and mini-games spanning the history of the franchise, with a focus on the Nintendo 64 entries in particular. However, many fans would like to see the game incorporate more options, most notably boards from the GameCube era. The series has been enjoyed by audiences since 1998, and there are no shortage of great boards and mini-games that could be added. It seems that a number of Switch owners received Mario Party Superstars for Christmas this year, and many took to social media to share their hopes that more content will be added in 2022.

