Tarleton State @ Dixie St. Current Records: Tarleton State 5-8; Dixie St. 7-6 After a two-game homestand, the Tarleton State Texans will be on the road. The Texans and the Dixie St. Trailblazers will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Burns Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tarleton State winning the first 77-59 and Dixie St. taking the second 64-48.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO