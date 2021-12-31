Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to feature 120W charging

The Realme GT 2 series is set to go official on the 4th of January globally, and as we know already, apart from the Realme GT 2 & Realme GT 2 Pro, there is also a ‘Master Edition,’ the one whose photos Realme has been sharing on its social media handles. Recently, the GT 2 Pro showed up on TENAA, which revealed the key specifications of this phone, and we got to know that this device has not one but two cameras with a 50MP sensor. The company has already shared some information regarding the phone already such as the display specifications. Now, Realme shared the camera specifications on its Weibo page.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO