Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to feature 120W charging

By News Yet To Launch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn April of 2021, Redmi K40 Gaming Edition went official in the Chinese market, and the phone features some unique gaming-centric features such as pop-up shoulder triggers, a 120Hz OLED, and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SOC. If the launch timeline does not change, we are expecting the Redmi K50 series to go...

