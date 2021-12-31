ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Heavy rainfall, strong storms for tonight through Saturday

WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTracking heavy rain, potential severe weather New Year's Eve, New Year's Day. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect on Friday afternoon through Saturday with the heavy rainfall threat and potential severe...

www.wbko.com

State
Kentucky State
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying dry Sunday, but more rain & snow are ahead

We had mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures on Saturday, but we'll be getting downright cold again for the start of your Sunday. Clouds will increase on Sunday. Rain, snow, and gusty south winds will return to our forecast on Monday. More rain and snow is ahead for your first work week of 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Drastic Weather Shift Expected to Bring Snow in Winter Storm

A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore due to the chance of at-times heavy snow and a moderate threat of coastal flooding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WALB 10

First Alert Weather Day declared for Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday. All of southwest Georgia is under a slight risk for severe storms. Primary threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance for tornadoes and hail. Tornado watches...
ALBANY, GA
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
WECT

First Alert Forecast: risk for severe weather through daybreak Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday! After an unseasonably warm day in the upper 70s yesterday, big changes are coming with an approaching cold front! Evening temperatures will remain in the 60s as the line of storms will focus on increasing gray clouds and gusty showers through early Monday. Above-average temperatures may fuel a stray strong squall, so please stay alert, but the overall severe risk is limited.
WILMINGTON, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Continues Throughout The Weekend, Flood Watches In Place

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ok, who all felt it? Let’s talk about the “boom” briefly before the forecast. This morning, before noon, a loud boom could be heard and it even left some houses shaking across western Pennsylvania? Well, my colleague Ray Petelin had a theory that it wasn’t an earthquake, but a meteor. Satellite lightning detection can pick up on meteors.  There was a quick event at 11:26am (tiny, green blip), which lines to with the timing of this morning's "boom". This is just an idea, while other possibilities are being researched. pic.twitter.com/XDhCPbHs41 — Ray Petelin (@RayPetelinWx) January 1, 2022 Shortly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wuwf.org

Strong Storms Possible on Sunday

The first storm system of 2022 is on its way to our area, and it will likely push strong thunderstorms across our state throughout the day on Sunday. On Saturday, several surface lows dotted the Rocky Mountain West where higher in the atmosphere, a strong trough of low pressure was already present. Hazardous conditions- heavy snow in the Upper Plains and torrential rain in the mid-Mississippi Valley- stretched across the country. The system is expected to continue propagating eastward Saturday night and Sunday, and a line of strong thunderstorms should develop as upper level energy collides with warm and humid atmosphere over the Southeastern United States.
ENVIRONMENT

