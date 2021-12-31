Brandon Nimmo has a chance to join a select few in Mets history — if the two sides can strike a deal

Getty Images

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

The list of players who performed at some level of distinction and spent their entire careers with the Mets doesn’t extend much beyond David Wright (sorry, Ed Kranepool).

Drafted and developed by the organization, Wright spent 14 years in the big leagues, playing all 1,585 games of his injury-shortened career with the Mets, and was among the best third basemen of his era. No player, former or active, is more worthy of the moniker “Mr. Met.”

Jacob deGrom is next in line for a possible soup-to-nuts Mets career, and it’s hard to envision that won’t come to fruition for the 33-year-old ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner. The opt-out in deGrom’s contract after the 2022 season, followed by the potential last year of his deal in 2023, add degrees of murkiness to the equation, but would Steve Cohen really let him escape?