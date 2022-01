Earlier this year, in October, we got the Redmi Note 11 series in China, which included three phones under it, the vanilla Note 11, the Note 11 Pro & the Note 11 Pro+. Now, the vanilla Note 11 is already available in the Indian market with a different name. In India, it is named the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Now, it is time for the other two phones to launch in India, and they are also coming with a different name. In fact, this time, they are not coming under the Redmi brand at all. Instead, they are launching under the new Xiaomi 11i series.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO