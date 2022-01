SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth is just one medical provider on Delmarva that says it's patient care services are being pushed to their limits. In Wicomico County, the Health Department says there are currently 42 positive COVID patients at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. They most of those patients are not vaccinated and urging people to help stop the surge by getting their vaccination shots or booster.

WICOMICO COUNTY, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO