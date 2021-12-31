ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

3 Dog Toys To Keep Dogs Active Indoors For Every Budget

WHAS 11
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour dog could benefit from having...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

Related
womansworld.com

Why You Should Always Pet Your Dog Before Leaving the House

Every pet owner knows all too well what it’s like to see sad little puppy dog eyes staring up at them as they’re about to leave for the day. “But moooom, can’t we cuddle for just five more minutes?” they seem to beg. And as much as we’d love to do just that, we have to hope our head scratches are enough to tide them over until we get home. A new study says giving our dog some comfort before leaving can help them.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Toys#Mercedes#Buzz60
designertrapped.com

The Best Ways to Keep Your House Clean With Dogs

Dogs can bring incredible joy to any home. But they also shed and make messes. So I'm sharing my best tips on how to keep your house clean with dogs living in it!. This post is sponsored by Walmart. All opinions are 100% my own, as always. If you follow...
PETS
KCBD

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday. The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”. The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends...
KANAB, UT
WYTV.com

Best firehose dog toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Firehose dog toys are a popular and durable alternative to traditional plush toys. They are made from the same woven material as real firehoses, which makes them tough and able to withstand pressure. While not as sturdy as heavy-duty chew toys, firehose toys can have long lives as superior fetch toys that your dog will love. Firehose dog toys come in a wide variety of designs and sizes, but the Bull Fit Dog Bite Tug Toy is a reliable and high-quality option.
PET SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
kxnet.com

Pet safety as frigid temps roll in

With the frigid temperatures rolling in, veterinarians are offering advice on how to keep your pets safe. As you take your pets outside for a walk or to use the bathroom, be mindful of the snow outside. An Animal Health Clinic veterinarian says to be careful not to let your...
PETS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Animal Rescue on Dec. 17

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Hazel is 3 years old and 30 pounds. Hazel is so happy and never stops wagging her tail. She is affectionate and great with kids and other dogs of all sizes. Lincoln...
PETS
wfxb.com

Dogs Are Also More Likely to Over Eat During the Holidays

A new study shows that even dogs overeat during the holidays! That’s because the majority of us owners will give our pets table scraps….but so will the occasional dinner guest! Moms are more likely to cave to those sweet puppy dog eyes and while most people keep their pet on a strict diet, they are willing to bend a bit during the holidays.
PETS
pittsburghparent.com

Toxic plants to keep away from your dogs this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching, many of us will decorate our homes with plants to match the festivities. However, as pretty as Holly and Mistletoe can be to spruce up the house with, some of the most common decorative plants can be extremely harmful to our pets. The pet insurance experts...
ANIMALS
abcnews4.com

Sanctuary dogs enjoy Christmas tradition with sleigh of toys

KANAB, Utah (KUTV) – Roughly three dozen sanctuary dogs woke up to a sleigh of toys this Christmas thanks to a tradition almost four decades old. Donors from around the country sent squeaky and fuzzy gifts to Best Friends Animal Society’s sanctuary in Kanab, filling a flatbed trailer to the brim.
KANAB, UT
WKRG

8 best budget gifts for dog lovers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Finding the best gifts for dog lovers can be a lot of fun. Just start casually browsing and before you know it, you’ll find yourself wondering if it’s too weird to deck yourself out in puppy gear and paw mugs or if you need a fluffy best friend of your own first. From personalized gifts for dog lovers that will tug at their heartstrings to more practical gifts that make dog parent life easier, gift options are endless.
PETS
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Keep Benji Indoors!

As freezing temperatures grip our nation this winter, countless dogs and cats suffer and perish when kept outdoors in the extreme weather. While snow is a rare occurrence in the Coachella Valley, 2021 winter nights dropped below freezing in some regions. The East Valley and high desert regions had frost advisories last week.
ENVIRONMENT
SPY

Keep Your Pooch Comfortable and Safe With a Secure Dog Harness

When it comes to keeping your pets safe, it can be difficult to know what products to use. Even dogs, who are good communicators, can’t always tell their owners when something is wrong. One easy way to keep your dog comfortable and safe is by swapping a traditional collar and leash for a harness. That’s one less grievance Fido has to communicate with barks and tail wags. Traditional collars and leashes are fine for dogs who never pull or stray, but that’s not most dogs. A harness removes the pressure from a dog’s throat, which can lead to serious injury for...
PETS
Click2Houston.com

Enjoy Cyber Week prices and get your dog this wicked cool interactive dog toy

Working from home is great, especially when you have a dog that you don’t have to leave home alone every day. The only problem with working from home when you have a dog is that they don’t realize that you’re home to work and not to play with them. If only we could explain to them that in order for them to eat, we have to work!
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy