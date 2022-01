With everything riding on this game, the Las Vegas Raiders managed to slip past the Indianapolis Colts, 23-20, In front of a hostile road crowd, Vegas dug deep, capitalizing on late-game opportunities. With this win, the Raiders move closer to a spot in the postseason. Today, the Raiders won a game that, in years past, would feature the meltdown. In a season full of drama and uncertainty. the team stood tall in the face of adversity.

