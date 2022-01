Photo Credits: Jersey City Government Page Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and the entire nine member City Council were sworn in on Saturday to four year terms in City Hall. For Fulop it was an historic day, as he became the first Mayor in the City’s history to take the oath for a third, consecutive time. The Mayor spoke eloquently of his family during his remarks, paying tribute to his father, saying, “He worked in his deli in Newark from 4:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide a better life for our family than what he had experienced. Everything we had was because of his work ethic. The lesson there for me was that nothing comes easy in life, and hard work is rewarded.”

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO