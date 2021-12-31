Framingham Inauguration Committee Announced Safety Protocols Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

BOSTON (CBS) — With the new Omicron variant driving COVID-19 cases to record levels in Massachusetts, many cities and towns have brought back or extended face mask mandates to slow the spread. The latest mask advisory from the state’s Department of Public Health is “recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.” Below is a list of cities and towns that are requiring face masks in indoor spaces that are open to the public, such as restaurants, gyms and movie theaters. Click on the link for more information about each community’s mask rules: Acton Amherst Arlington Ashfield Bedford Belchertown Belmont Billerica Boston Boxford Brookline Buckland Cambridge Canton Carlisle Charlemont Chelsea Concord Conway Danvers Eastham Easthampton Essex Georgetown Gill Granby Greenfield Hadley Hamilton Heath Lancaster Lawrence Lee Lenox Lexington Lincoln Littleton Lowell Lynn Manchester-By-The-Sea Marblehead Martha’s Vineyard Medford Montague Newburyport Newton Northampton Orange Peabody Pittsfield Plymouth Provincetown Rowe Salem Sharon Shrewsbury Somerville South Hadley Stockbridge Sudbury Swampscott Waltham Watertown Wellfleet West Boylston Westfield Westford Winchester Worcester

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO