ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Country music artists back out of CBS special due to COVID-19

By Michael Reiner
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXjkj_0dZqlcYc00

(WKBN) – According to the Daily Mail , several country music acts will not be performing on New Year’s Eve due to COVID-19.

The artists include Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King.

After COVID test on plane, woman spends flight in bathroom

Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band announced on his Instagram page Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that his band will not be performing Friday night.

Brown announced that the band’s #1 priority is the safety and well-being of the fans, crew members, and venue staff.

The musicians were scheduled to be a part of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville Big Bash,” which can be seen at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Joker announces departure from ‘Impractical Jokers’ to focus on family

NEW YORK, NY (WTAJ) — After nine seasons, the quartet becomes a trio when one of the beloved ‘Impractical Jokers’ steps away before season 10 for “personal reasons,” they announced on Instagram. The Tenderloins (their original troupe name), more famously known as the Impractical Jokers, will carry into season 10 without Joe Gatto. Gatto along […]
TV & VIDEOS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK TV children’s programming January 1/2

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)— Here’s the lineup for children’s programming for this weekend (January 1/2): SATURDAY, January 1: “Hope in the Wild” – 10:30 a.m. “Pet Vet Dream Team” – 11:00 a.m. “All in with Laila Ali” – 11:30 a.m. SUNDAY, January 2: “Mission Unstoppable” – 6:00 a.m. “Lucky Dog” – 7:00 a.m. “The Henry Ford’s […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Sports
Huntington, WV
Health
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
WOWK 13 News

PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99. From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world. Below are photos of White through the ages. […]
CELEBRITIES
WOWK 13 News

13 News looks back on 2021

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s New Years Eve and a time where many people reflect on the past year’s events. From Babydog to workers strikes, some people say they’ll be happy for a new year. But others found happiness in the midst of the pandemic and other challenges. It was a year full of COVID-19 […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elle King
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Flight
WOWK 13 News

Watch the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda

Ring in the new year with the 133rd Rose Parade presented by Honda! Southern California’s annual Jan. 1 holiday tradition returned after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. A two-hour pre-produced special — “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” — aired instead. This year’s 5 1/2 mile route featured […]
CARS
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky shelter working to locate pet owners post-tornado

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky animal shelter has been doing its part to help with recovery from last month’s tornadoes by reuniting pets lost in the storm with their owners. The Hopkins County Animal shelter has taken in about 90 dogs and about 120 cats from the hard-hit community of Dawson Springs since […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Covid#Wkbn#The Daily Mail#Nashville Big Bash#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Rain ends but some rivers will rise for days.

(WOWK) — After more than a day of steady rains, the region’s rivers continue to rise in many areas. Rivers like the Mud River have continued to rise in the region. Several inches of rain have fallen across the area Friday and Saturday. Other creeks are still running high like Symmes Creek in Lawrence County, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Significant snow expected for parts of Tri-State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Get ready, there is snow on the way and some of us are going to cash in on some impressive snowfall totals! A strengthening area of low pressure over the Carolinas has nudged north slightly than originally forecast, putting our region in line to pick up some wet snow! Watch how […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather weekend to start 2022

(WOWK) — The first weekend of the New Year brings with it a multitude of chances for severe weather from flooding to damaging winds to a small risk of tornadoes. The largest risk of severe weather is the chance for too much rain. The Excessive Rainfall Risk (or Flooding Risk) update shows a high risk […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy