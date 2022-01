On December 6 Digital World Acquisition Corporation or DWAC, the SPAC that is merging with President Trump’s newly formed media company, included an investor presentation in an SEC filing (scroll the bottom of the filing). One of, if not the most important chart in it, is the last one showing revenue projections from 2022 to 2026. The reason it is so important, besides estimating revenues, users and average revenue per user, or ARPU, is that it helps to justify a stock price that has skyrocketed since the merger was announced.

POTUS ・ 6 DAYS AGO