As Illinoisans prepare for the first day of 2022 this Saturday, there are 300 new laws scheduled to take effect. Some new laws beginning Jan. 1 include insurance companies being required to cover comprehensive testing for cancer predisposition, pancreatic cancer screenings and tests for diabetes and vitamin D deficiency. Parking will be made easier for expectant mothers in their third trimester as they will be eligible for a free placard to park in handicap-designated spots. Laws improving funding for educational scholarships to military families, expanding cottage food operations and even legalizing kids’ lemonade stands also take effect with the New Year.

