Shawn Mendes is making a big change following his recent breakup from Camila Cabello. Admitting he's been having a "hard time" with social media as of late, the "Señorita" singer shared in an Instagram video on Thursday that he has plans to step back from the public platforms. "I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it," he said of his decision. "But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO