Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg, NC

Break-in

EAST LAURINBURG — Partners in Ministry reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that the window on the door to a storage building was broken and a battery charger was stolen.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Rush Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that someone was stealing power from them. There is a suspect in the case.

LAURINBURG — Crestline Custom Cabinets reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that an employee had stolen $2,700 worth of money and items from the business.

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik #14 reported to the police department on Wednesday that seven lottery tickets were stolen by a black male and a white male.

LAURINBURG — The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen and damaged several items that had been on Airbase Road for a total of $600.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had used her debit card without her permission for $800.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that while in a moving vehicle, two cellphones were thrown from the window by a suspect. The suspect then took an Apple iPhone 12 before leaving the vehicle. There is a person of interest.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Aaron Ganzy, 18, of Raeford was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for simple assault, communicating threats, assault by strangulation and burning personal property. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG —Suwan Young, 48, of Lamar Avenue was arrested Wednesday for simple assault and trespassing. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Brock Rush, 32, of Raleigh Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear in Scotland County for failure to stop for blue lights and siren, failure to stop at a traffic light and simple possession of marijuana. He was also served with a federal arrest warrant on being a felon in possession of firearm ammunition. He wasn’t given a bond.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — A resident of McNair Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that unknown persons made entry through the rear bedroom window, then stole assorted costume jewelry, a swing set and a barstool. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Avery Street reported to the police department on...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 9 reported to the police department on Tuesday that entry to the store was made through the air-conditioning ductwork. The suspect then stole assorted lottery tickets, cigarettes and candy. Larceny. LAURINBURG — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the Sheriff’s...
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

K-9 dog leads to drug arrest

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man was arrested Tuesday after a K-9 dog found narcotics in his vehicle. According to Lt. Jeremy White with the Laurinburg Police Department, around 11:56 a.m. officers observed a gray 2000 Nissan X-Terra traveling on South Main Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle and found it was displaying a fictitious registration. The officers were also familiar with the driver, 39-year-old Adam David Clark of Lees Mill Road, and knew he had outstanding warrants.
LAURINBURG, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Missing Clarkton man has local connection

CLARKTON — A missing Bladen County man had his phone last ping in Laurinburg. Brandon McDonald was last seen in Clarkton on March 25 and, prior to his disappearance, was believed to have been in the Laurinburg and Hope Mills areas. His phone pinged in Laurinburg and his 2003...
CLARKTON, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County is top 5 for violent crimes

LAURINBURG — According to data collected by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Scotland County is continuing to see a rise in violent crime. Scotland was one of the top five counties with the highest violent crime rate in 2020, with 906.5 events per 100,000 people, according to the annual report released in October by the SBI.
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

MAXTON — Several people wished outgoing Lumbee Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin well during a farewell event held this week at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. Housing Complex and all tribal offices closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday for staff members to wish Godwin well and share words of gratitude before the event opened to members of the public at 4 p.m. Godwin is closing the chapter of his second consecutive term as chairman, meaning he was not eligible to seek re-election. Chairman-elect John Lowery will take the oath of office on Jan. 6.
SAINT PAULS, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Child, 3, accidentally shot self

EDNEYVILLE (AP) — A 3-year-old was flown to a North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day after what authorities said was an “accidental self-inflicted shooting.”. The Henderson County Sheriff’s office said a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child had been shot in Edneyville, news outlets reported. The caller said the “child had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”
EDNEYVILLE, NC
