Thomas Tuchel Yet to Make Billy Gilmour Recall Decision Ahead of January Window

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has not yet made a decision on whether or not to recall Billy Gilmour from his loan.

The Blues midfielder is spending the season at fellow Premier League side Norwich City, who are currently bottom of the table.

It is his first loan spell away from the west London side since joining the club from Rangers back in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QfCOk_0dZqj42X00
IMAGO / Sportimage

When speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool, Tuchel was asked whether or not he would consider recalling the 20-year-old amid the Blues' recent injury woes.

"To be very, very honest. I have not thought about it yet. It is not a subject between these matches now.

"We have not had a whole week to discuss these things so maybe we need to do it right after Liverpool. I haven't discussed it yet and I don't honestly have a clear opinion on it right now."

Gilmour has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries so far this campaign, featuring more regularly thanks to the recent managerial appointment of Dean Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mioBf_0dZqj42X00
IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

However in their recent game against Crystal Palace in which they lost 3-0 at Selhurst Park, the 20-year-old was told to 'f**k off back to Chelsea' by the travelling support.

At Chelsea, he has featured 22 times across all competitions since joining two seasons ago.

He quickly rose through the ranks in the academy at Cobham before breaking into the first team under Chelsea legend Frank Lampard, where he went on to make 11 appearances in his debut season.

Absolute Chelsea

