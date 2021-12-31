Free rapid test kids available for students grades K-12

Operation ‘Kits for Kids’ to make 87,000 kits available for K-12 students

Governor Phil Scott announced Dec. 29 that parents and caregivers of Vermont’s K-12 children will be able to pick up one free rapid antigen test kit per student this week at sites around Vermont. The state is encouraging parents to use these kits to test kids before they return to school, but a test is not a requirement for returning to school.

Families with children in Kindergarten through grade 12 will be able to pick up one kit per child at one of 51 Agency of Transportation sites around the state on Thursday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Dec. 31. The pick-up sites will be open both days from 7-10 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Name and school of the student(s) will be required to pick up the tests. The students do not need to be present.

Registration is now open at healthvermont.gov/student-testing. Registration opened Wednesday, Dec. 29, families can complete the registration for a time to pick up their child’s (or children’s) kit. Registration to pick up the tests is necessary to ensure supply can be distributed equitably across sites.

More than 87,000 of the 2-pack rapid antigen test kits will be distributed, to allow students to test twice before school starts following winter break. Students should take these tests at least 24 hours apart, starting two days before school begins. Registration is necessary so that each of the sites have the needed number of kits on-hand. Additional test kits are being distributed through some community partners who serve hard-to-reach neighbors to help ensure equitable access to all.

“I encourage families to take advantage of these rapid tests,” said Governor Scott. “Testing your child before school starts gives you peace of mind and will slow the spread of Covid-19 in our communities. It also will help protect the most vulnerable and keep schools open, so kids can get the education they need and deserve.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, also encouraged families to be sure their eligible children are vaccinated. “The virus is highly contagious, and will spread easily, especially in closed, indoor settings such as schools. This is especially true of the new Omicron variant,” said Dr. Levine. “So, I am again asking every parent and caregiver in Vermont to please, get your children vaccinated. There is vaccine available for kids ages 5 and older that will give them the protection they need to stay safe and healthy and help protect the people they are with — especially those who are at high risk of serious outcomes if they get the virus.”

The state continues to work to acquire greater supply of rapid antigen tests for broad distribution to Vermonters. With the limited national supply, antigen tests have been prioritized for schools and long-term care facilities.

Testing supplies for Operation Kits for Kids was recently acquired and is being put into the field as fast as possible.

Information about vaccinations for children is at healthvermont.gov/KidsVaccine.

For more information about Covid-19, testing, vaccination and how to prevent spread of the virus, please visit healthvermont.gov/covid-19.

Testing location in Rutland and Windsor counties include:

Castleton, 143 Route 30 South

Chester, 165 Elm St.

Clarendon, 1628 Route 7B

Ludlow, 91 Route 100 North

Mendon, 84 US Route 4

Rochester, 135 State Garage Rd

Springfield, 12 Missing Link Rd.

Thetford, 1333 Route 113

Tunbridge, 754 Vermont Route 110

Westfield, 266 Loop Rd.

White River Junction, 226 Beswick Dr.

Windsor, 1640 US Route 5 North

Woodstock, 511 West Woodstock Road

