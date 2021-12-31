Revealed: Why Chelsea Allowed Declan Rice to Leave the Club

A reason as to why Chelsea released Declan Rice when he was youngster has been revealed.

The now 22-year-old midfielder left the Blues in 2014 and soon joined the West Ham academy, signing a professional contract with the Irons just a year after he arrived there.

He is now the vice captain of the east London side having spent seven years at the club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Former West Ham academy director Tony Carr spoke to the Athletic and revealed why Chelsea may have released the then 14-year-old.

“When Dec (Declan Rice) got released by Chelsea he was really down and disappointed.

“The only thing I can assume is that Chelsea thought he wasn’t big enough or tall enough.”

Rice has now made 201 first team appearances for West Ham in all competitions, scoring eight and assisting a further nine from midfield and centre-back.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

He made his full senior debut for the club at the start of the 17/18 season, playing 76 minutes in a 3-2 loss away at Southampton.

His current deal in east London will see him stay at the club until 2024, but he has been the subject of speculation in a potential move back to Chelsea on multiple occasions.

Rice is considered to be one of the top performers in the Premier League so far this season, and a move for the England international would certainly require a huge fee.

In 23 appearances so far this campaign he has scored three and assisted three in all competitions, proving to be a crucial part of West Ham's success so far.

